'Me, Myself & Irene' Filming Includes Scenes Shot In 'Vermont' & 'Rhode Island' In USA

American black comedy flick, Me, Myself & Irene did fairly well at the box-office front and gained immense popularity for its filming and shooting locations. Starring Jim Carrey and Renée Zellweger in the lead roles, the 2000's film was directed by the Farrelly brothers, Peter and Bobby. If you want to know more details about Me, Myself & Irene filming locations, we've got you covered.

Me, Myself & Irene shooting locations

The lead character Charlie Baileygates's house shown in the film was 21 Mollusk Drive, on Point Judith in the village of Galilee. As mentioned in Movie Locations, after the film's success, the small house was redeveloped in 2004 and now a much larger residence stands on the spot. In the film, Charlie Baileygates' house location is stated as Narragansett Bay, southwest of Newport.

The maximum scenes of Me, Myself & Irene were shot in Vermont and Rhode Island, the United States of America. According to My Champlain Valley, multiple scenes were shot in Waterbury, Williston and Burlington. The hotel shown in the film is located in Burlington. The road trip also starts from the same part of Vermont.

Charlie and Layla marry at the Church of St John the Evangelist, Washington Street at Willow Street, in Newport, Rhode Island, before she runs off with the chauffeur, leaving Charlie with three kids to bring up. The gas station and train station scenes were shot at Essex Junction, Vermont, USA. The police station scene was actually shot at a Town Hall in Williston, Vermont.

All cafe and restaurant scenes were captured at Richmond, Vermont. Me, Myself & Irene's cow shooting scene was filmed at Johnson in Vermont. Other Me, Myself & Irene shooting locations include Waterbury, Colchester, Milton and South Burlington in Vermont. Locations situated in Rhode Island that were used for filming are Galilee, Jamestown, Narragansett, New Port.

The 2000's release also stars Chris Cooper, Robert Forster, Richard Jenkins, Daniel Greene, Anthony Anderson, Jerod Mixon and Mongo Brownlee. Me, Myself & Irene follows the story of a state trooper named Charlie, who suffers a psychotic breakdown, which further results in a second personality, Hank. This is lead star Carrey's second film with directors Farrelly brothers, since Dumb and Dumber, released in 1994.

