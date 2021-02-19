AC Valhalla Small Brown Trout Location: Where To Find 5 Small Brown Trout? Know Here

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a lot of tasks for the players and these are important in order to get more points for upgrading abilities in the skill tree. In one of the types of tasks, the players are asked to make offerings to altars. This time its the Wroeken Altar and five small brown trouts need to be offered to it. So where to find 5 small brown trout? Continue reading to find out.

AC Valhalla Small Brown Trout Location

The first step is to find the Wroeken Offering Altar and it is located in Sciropescire. Follow the guide below to successfully complete this quest:

After you reach Sciropescire, go to the northwest of Wenlocan Abbey.

Build the Fisherman's Hut back in Ravensthorpe as it is necessary to get a fishing rod.

Go in the direction of the city of Oxenaforda in Oxenefordscire and search for a small boat.

Get on this boat and go in the west direction across the Thames and here you'll find a lot of schools of fish.

Make use of the fishing rod and catch 5 of the small brown trouts.

Now after you have caught the fishes, go back to the Wroeken Offering Altar and offer the five fish.

For those who might be having difficulties in finding these schools of fishes, they can use the ability of Odin's Sight to locate them.

AC Valhalla Update 1.1.2

Yule Season: River Raids Game Mode We added in-game support for River Raids. Prepare your Jomsviking crew for this new highly replayable mode that will take you to unexplored regions of England, which is full of raiding opportunities. New loot, rewards, and challenges await the Raven Clan! The River Raids Mode is part of the Yule Season content. It is free for all Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla players, and it is accessible in-game after downloading Title Update 1.1.2.

New Abilities Berserker Trap: This attaches a trap to your arrow, spreading hallucinatory powder. Any nearby movement causes the trap to trigger. Surprise clueless passersby! Battle Cry: In a fit of rage, Eivor lets out a blood curdling scream, gaining strength and causing nearby enemies to stumble backwards in fear, interrupting their attacks. Shoulder Bash: Eivor performs a shoulder bash that pushes back enemies and destroys objects.

New Skills Assassin Carry: Automatically carry a body after a successful assassination. Assassin Slide: Slide into enemies and knock them off balance while sprinting. Power Stroke: Trigger a speed boost on the long ship at the cost of stamina. Arrow Looter: Eivor has a greater chance of looting arrows from archers. Fight Ready: Always start a fight with an adrenaline-filled slot. Long Ship Brace: When you are in command of the long ship, the crew will raise their shield with you.



