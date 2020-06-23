Megan Fox's Net Worth Sees A Steady Rise From Her Days In Television To Movies; Read

Megan Denise Fox, popularly known as Megan Fox, an American actor and model, began her acting career in 2001, with roles in television sitcoms. Megan Fox was a part of Hope & Faith, a famous television sitcom. Fox has come a long way, and now is one of the most established actors across the globe. Here's a look at Megan Fox's net worth in 2020.

Megan Fox's net worth in 2020

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Megan Fox's net worth is Rs 75.66 crore ($10 Million). Megan Fox's net worth is apprehensive of her brand endorsements. In 2004, Megan made her debut with a role in the teen comedy film, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

Megan Fox's movies

Megan Fox's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after she starred in the 2007 film, Transformers. She plays the role of Mikaela Banes, the love interest of Shia LaBeouf's character- Sam Witwicky in the flick. Transformers was a blockbuster action drama as the film received heaps of praises from people across the globe.

The success of the film was such that the makers also released- Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen as the sequel to the first part in 2009. Megan Fox reprised her role in the film once again and won a million hearts. As per reports, Transformers grossed $709.7 Million worldwide, that is Rs 5369.59 crore.

Moreover, the sequel of Transformers also made striking records at the box office. Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen, reportedly surpassed the first installment of the film's collection and amassed humongous gross earnings of $835.2 Million, Rs 6319.12 crore.

Megan Fox was unstoppable as she starred in the black comedy horror film, Jennifer's Body in the same year, 2009. Her movies, Friends With Kids, The Dictator, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Above The Shadows, The Battle of Jangsari, Zeroville, Passion Play among others also were well received by the audience.

She was also cast in the role of Amelia Delthanis in the video game, Stormfall: Rise of Balur. Megan, who was last seen in Think Like A Dog, also has films like, Naya Legend Of The Golden Dolphin, Big Gold Brick and Midnight In The Switchgrass in the pipeline.

Megan Fox's current updates

A Twitter user recently shared a clip of Megan Fox's interview from 2009 during the promotions of Revenge Of The Fallen. Before Transformers, Megan Fox worked with Michael Bay for the first time in 2003's Bad Boys II. The clip that surfaced online, gave a glimpse of Megan's revelation that while she was only 15, she was asked to dance underneath a waterfall in a bikini. Michael Bay has been facing a backlash on Twitter, whereas netizens have come out in support of Megan.

Here's Megan Fox's statement upon the news:

