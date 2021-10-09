Megan Fox Transforms Her Look To Play 'devil’s Daughter' In 'Johnny And Clyde'; See Pics

Megan Fox has undergone a drastic transformation to play a crime boss in the upcoming thriller film Johnny and Clyde. Taking to her Instagram account, the 35-year-old star showcased her flowing, silver-coloured hair for the Tom DeNucci directorial, which has commenced filming recently. As per Deadline reports, the movie offers a fresh take on the criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde, with Megan taking on the role of a famous crime leader, named Alana Hart. The movie also stars Tyson Ritter, who will take on the role of Megan's head of security.

In a conversation with Bloody Disgusting, DeNucci described Megan's character as a 'very dark' one. Apart from the leading duo, the movie also stars Bail Ling and Vanessa Angel in supporting roles. The film is slated for a spring 2022 release.

Megan Fox's transformation for Johnny and Clyde

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, October 8, the model and actor uploaded a selfie flaunting her silver locks. In the caption, she wrote, "This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022." Take a look.

The movie has been inspired by the original duo of 'Bonnie and Clyde', the eponymous criminal couple, and focuses on the madly in love duo who embark on robbing a famous casino (run by Fox's character) protected by a demonic assassin. Spilling details on her character, Tom mentioned that the makers planned her role as a 'very dark, twisted version' of a Disney princess. Adding that all horror fans have a lot to forward to from Fox's 'incredible' character, Tom revealed that she hasn't 'attempted to put herself out' like this before. He further noted that Megan has bought into the philosophy of her role, stating that the makers can't wait to showcase what she has brought to the table.

Apart from this, Megan will also be seen in The Expendables 4, wherein her character will be participating in high octane action-packed scenes. Directed by Scott Waugh, it also stars Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone in lead roles. Fox, who is famous for her 2009 flick Jennifer's Body, will also be seen in Big Gold Brick alongside Oscar Isaac and Andy Garcia.

IMAGE: AP