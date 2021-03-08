Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Married Secretly 3 Days Before Their Televised Wedding

Meghan Markle recently revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she and her husband Prince Harry secretly got married three days prior to their televised royal wedding in the year 2018. The wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel drew more than 29 million viewers. However, in a CBS interview that aired Sunday, Markle said that they conducted a private ceremony because they wanted to "get back to basics". The royal wedding was shown on TV in 2018 with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welsby, formalising the marital vows.

Meghan Markle said that three days before the televised royal wedding, they got married. She also said that no one knows that, but they called the archbishop and they just said that 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us'. Meghan also revealed that the vows framed in their room were just between the two of them in their backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Meghan Markle’s claims on Oprah interview

Meghan believed that the Royal Family was unwilling to "say the truth" in order to protect her and Prince Harry, but was able to "lie" in order to protect the rest of the family. Later, when Meghan told Oprah that there had been "concerns and conversations" about how dark their first child's skin could be, she was taken aback. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan and Harry's first child, was born on May 6, 2019.

Meghan also admitted that being divorced and mixed-race was not something she was aware of, but that she began to see it as a factor “because they forced me to think about it.” She explained, however, that the Queen was still "wonderful" to her.

On November 27, 2017, Meghan Markle married Prince Harry. They revealed in January 2020 that they will be stepping down from their positions as members of the royal family and relocating to California. Her pregnancy was confirmed last month, and the duo also revealed that they were expecting a baby girl in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

