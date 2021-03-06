Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle In Court; UK Paper Ordered To Print Front-page Apology

Following its legal defeat, British newspaper, The Mail has been ordered to print a front-page statement acknowledging Meghan Markle’s victory in the court, a High Court judge ruled on March 5. Additionally, Associated Newspapers, which own The Mail has been ordered to publish a notice on page three of the paper stating that it had "infringed her copyright". In his written ruling, Lord Justice Mark Warby said the front- and third-page statements about Meghan's successful copyright claim would have "genuine utility".

Warby in February upheld Meghan's claim that Associated Newspapers had breached her privacy and copyright by publishing parts of a 2018 letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle. At the same time, he also ordered the media outlet to make an "interim payment" of GBP 450,000 to cover the Duchess’ legal cost. The verdict was challenged on Friday, however the judge dismissed it saying the newspaper had "no real prospect" of success.

The Letter Leak

The Mail had printed a handwritten letter sent by Meghan Markle to her father Thomas Markle. Meghan filed the suit alleging that the printing of the letter constituted a misuse of private information, an infringement of copyright and a breach of the Data Protection Act of 2018.

Meghan and her lawyers claim that the letter was published as a part of a campaign led by the media group to push a false narrative and to spread derogatory rumours about her and Prince Harry. If Meghan wins her law-suit all the proceeds from the lawsuit will go to an anti-bullying charity.

Meanwhile, a recent report has said that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle may not be able to fly back to London to join in the festivities. According to Hello magazine, Meghan had announced her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day and she is thought to be around five months pregnant, which would put her due date around June.

