Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal About Archie's First Steps In Chat With Malala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are proud of their son Archie. In a recent video chat with Malala Yousafzai, Meghan and Prince Harry revealed that they recently witnessed their son Archie’s first steps. This chat between the former royal couple and Malala took place on Sunday on the occasion of International Day of the Girl.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines earlier this year when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family. Their royal exit made headlines for months and now the couple is stepping foot as entrepreneurs and working on various ventures. In the past few months, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaging in various interviews and video conferences.

In a recent video chat with Malala Yousufzai, the couple celebrated the International Day of the Girl. In this interaction with the Nobel Peace Prize winner, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed how they are spending their time as a family during the ongoing pandemic. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that recently they witnessed their son Archie’s “first steps”.

The royal couple also revealed that they also witnessed his first fall, run, and many of his firsts. Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry agreed that they find themselves “fortunate” to be able to watch their son Archie “grow”. They also revealed that if the ongoing pandemic did not take place they would have been “travelling and working” more and hence would miss a lot of these moments.

A few weeks ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talked about their life in Santa Barbara, California. In this interview with the Evening Standard, Prince Harry revealed that their son Archie is “busy and “all over the place” and keeps the couple on their toes. During this interview, the couple also talked about racial injustice in the U.K. and how it is important to educate people.

In this interview, Prince Harry said that it is not about “pointing a finger” and “not to blame” others. But be learn something about racism and try to find ways to make it better. This discussion between the royal couple and the publication took place after the brutal killing of Minneapolis citizen George Floyd by U.S. police officers in May.

