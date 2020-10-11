Meghan Markle Says She Was 'the Most Trolled Person In 2019' While Addressing Students

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex reveals that in 2019 she was the most trolled person on the planet. Markle, along with her husband Prince William, Duke of Sussex, was talking to students of three California High School on World Mental Health Day, where she addressed the vulnerability of social media and the kind of abuses that people face online. She said that with the COVID-19 pandemic people are finding themselves on social media more than ever before and because of that they are experiencing abuses.

"I can speak personally too because I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female," The Independent newspaper quoted her as saying. "That's so big you can’t even think about what that feels like. Because I don't care if you’re 15 or 25 if people are saying things about you that aren't true what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging," Markle said.

Markle was trolled after she and Prince Harry announced their exit from the Royal Palace and decided to lead an independent life in North America with their son Archie. Markle was blamed for what people and tabloids had dubbed 'Megxit'. Newspaper reports at that time said that the Royal couple was leaving the United Kingdom because of Markle's alleged differences with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, Harry's older brother.

Markle and Harry in the US

Meghan and Harry are now living in the United States, where they are raising their son Archie. In recent months, both Meghan and Harry have been very vocal on key issues such as racial equalities, mental health, and social media abuse. Recently, there were reports that Meghan would return to the screen with her husband Harry to make 'impactful content that unlocks action' and explores subjects like mental health on Netflix. However, she later clarified that she would focus on only production at the moment.

(Image Credit: AP)

