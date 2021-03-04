Meghan Markle Knew Situation Would Get "ugly" Ahead Of Oprah's Interview: Report

Meghan Markle knew things would go sour ahead of her and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview. Sources close to Markle spoke to Omid Scobie about how Meghan and Prince Harry knew things would get ugly ahead of the interview’s premiere. But still the former royal couple is upset by the attempts to destroy Meghan’s character.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. A few trailers from this interview have already been aired and has added to the curiosity around the full interview that will be airing on March 7. Ahead of this airing, two articles from The Times claimed through their unnamed sources that Meghan Markle bullied royal staffers before stepping down from her duties.

But now, some sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed that the former senior royal members were sure that such activities will take place ahead of March 7. These sources spoke to the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family Omid Scobie for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

In this interview, one friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said that the couple knew it would “get ugly” ahead of the interview. But these attempts at destroying Meghan’s character is “distressing and upsetting” the couple. Another friend in the interview even called The Times’ articles a “pre-emptive strike”. One source close to the couple said that one cannot ignore the timing of this report and it has been done to undermine Meghan’s character.

Meghan Markle’s friend said that the former Duchess of Sussex is far from the woman these reports claim her to be. The friend added that Markle would feel “awful” if she knew a staffer felt bullied while working for her. Markle’s friend added that before stepping down from her senior royal duties, nobody approached Meghan with any such issue.

After unnamed royal aides spoke to The Times about how Meghan Markle “drove two personal assistants out of The Household”, Buckingham Palace released an official statement. In the statement, the Palace announced that their HR team will be investigating these claims and the incidents that were mentioned in the report. Buckingham Palace statement also mentioned that Their Household’s former staffers involved during the timeline of the incidents will be invited and the HR team will see if lessons can be learnt from such alleged incidents.

