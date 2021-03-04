Meghan Markle Spills The Beans On Royal Palace's 'role' In 'perpetuating Falsehoods'

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will break their silence on a number of matters in their first exclusive interview since they quit the royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, 2021. Fans and followers of the duo are eagerly waiting for the exclusive interview. However, CBS recently released another teaser of the Oprah Winfrey interview, where Meghan Markle doesn’t hold back about her feelings on the Buckingham Palace.

In the teaser, Oprah asked Meghan how she feels about the Palace hearing her speak her truth, to which Markle replies that “there’s a lot that’s been lost already” in regards to her relationship with the royal family. She said, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us”. She added, “And if that comes with the risk of losing things, I mean there’s a lot that’s been lost already. Watch the teaser below.

“There’s a lot that’s been lost already.”



CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special this Sunday at 8/7c. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/iKFjiVP3IH — CBS (@CBS) March 4, 2021

Netizens react

As soon as the video was shared by the makers, fans went all out to flood the comment section with several messages and notes. Some of the users commented on how eager they are for the interview, while some went on to laud Meghan for opening up. One of the users wrote, “She’s not a Princess. You are born a princess, you don’t obtain the title through marriage”, while the other one wrote, “I can’t freaking wait”. Check out a few more comments below.

She’s not a Princess. You are born a princess, you don’t obtain the title through marriage. — gatorgrad03 (@gatorgrad03) March 4, 2021

Yasss Princess Meghan!! Tell your truth. Truth to power — _Meghan_ (@DuchessofSusse3) March 4, 2021

Yes Meghan. Don't hold back — L (@L_QKing_) March 4, 2021

I can’t freaking wait!!!! — Melissa Graham (@Mel_Graham_34) March 4, 2021

The teaser follows an article in The Times in which multiple royal aides reportedly revealed that one of Markle's assistants had filed a bullying lawsuit against her. According to The Times, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has reportedly driven two personal assistants out of the household and shattered the trust of a third. Later, Buckingham Palace revealed that the accusations would be investigated, and a spokeswoman for Markle told People that she was "saddened" by the accusations, particularly as someone who has been the victim of ‘bullying' and is passionate about assisting others who have suffered from pain and trauma.

