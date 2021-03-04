Buckingham Palace To Investigate Bullying Allegations Against Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace on March 3 said that they would be launching a probe into the bullying allegation made by a former aide against Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The Royal aide has alleged that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff "humiliated". An article published in the Times London newspaper said that an official complaint in this matter was made by Jason Knauf who worked as communications secretary to Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry at that time.

Royal aides accuse Meghan

Jason Knauf is presently working for Prince William. After the Times newspaper reported about the allegation made by a former aide, the palace said it was very concerned about the allegations. The Palace in a statement said that they would look into the matter outlined in the article. They would also speak to both present and former staff. In the statement, the palace said that they have a "dignity at work policy" in place for years and they would not 'tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace'.

In a statement to Town & Country, spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex categorically denied the allegations and said that Meghan is “saddened” by the latest attack on her character. The spokesperson termed the Duchess “particularly someone who has been the target of bullying herself”. The bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex are reported before her scheduled Oprah Winfrey interview. Former Suits actor Meghan Markle had married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. She gave birth to her son Archie in 2019. Last year, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry announced that they were quitting royal duties and after that, they shifted to California. The couple is now expecting a second baby.

(Inputs from AP)