Who Is Jason Knauf? Here's More About The Man Who Accused Meghan Markle Of Bullying

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been trending all over the internet. The couple recently gave an interview to Oprah, revealing uncomfortable details about their lives as the Royals. Along with the trailer, some snippets from the explosive interview were posted and online in the past few days, which have caused quite the stir.

Ever since video clips from the interview went viral, many rumours and accusations about Meghan and the Royal Family have surfaced online. One of the most shocking accusations that have surfaced against Meghan is that she bullied the Buckingham Palace staff. Find out who Jason Knauf and how is he related to the controversy.

Who is Jason Knauf?

Jason Knauf is said to be at the heart of allegations claiming that the former Duchess of Sussex bullied the staff during her time at the Kensington Palace. According to The Sun, Knauff was the communications secretary for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. He is believed to be the person who had submitted bullying allegations to the HR department in October 2018. The HR reportedly raised the issue with Buckingham palace to protect the staff. Knauf had alleged that the staff working for the former Duke and Duchess was under pressure from the Duchess.

The report in The Sun claims that Knauf had also written to Prince William’s private secretary Simon Case about the bullying problems. However, no investigation was done in the Meghan Markle bullying case by Buckingham Palace at the time.

Another report in The Times reveals that Prince Harry had pleaded with Knauf not to pursue the allegations against his wife. However only a month after submitting his report about the bullying allegations, Knauf quit his position. He then took up the job as Prince William’s advisor after Harry and Meghan had left Kensington Palace for good. He is now the chief executive of the Cambridges’ Royal Foundation.

Was Meghan Markle bullying staff at Kensington Palace?

The report in The Sun reveals that Meghan Markle had reportedly driven two personal assistants out of the household and had severely undermined the confidence of a third. Some former palace employees reportedly stated that a feverish atmosphere existed in the Kensington palace when Meghan and Harry lived beside William and Kate. Some staff members also claimed that they were occasionally reduced to tears. Another former employee of Kensington has alleged that they were personally humiliated by Meghan. A spokesperson for the Sussexes had denied the allegations and said that they were the victims of a calculated smear campaign based on misleading information. Neither Harry and nor Meghan have personally addressed any of the allegations.

