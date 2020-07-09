Meghan Markle Listed As 'Doctor' On Companies House Site In A Bizarre Error

Companies House, which is the United Kingdom's official registrar of companies and a trading fund of Her Majesty's Government, mistakenly listed Meghan Markle as a Doctor on their website. This comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry filed applications to close down their Sussex Royal foundation. If the reports are to be believed, the mistake was recorded by staff from the executive agency.

Later, the royal couple was also requested to drop their HRH (His Royal Highness/ Her Royal Highness) titles, before their move to Canada and Los Angeles thereafter, after the executives noticed that Meghan was previously named ‘HRH The Duchess of Sussex’ on the government's official site. A report published by a leading news daily suggests that it was the Queen's decision that Harry and Meghan can no longer use the word 'royal' in their 'branding'.

This comes after the couple filed the official paperwork with the agency to dissolve the royal foundation as they wished to shift their focus to the Prince's eco-tourism scheme venture, Travalyst. The company, which has been set up independently post the dropping of the Royal titles, hopes to help the hard-hit tourism industry survive the coronavirus crisis. Reportedly, Meghan graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor's degree and a double major in theatre and international studies in the year 2003.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit as Britain’s frontline royals and it was revealed that they will no longer carry out formal royal duties for Queen Elizabeth II from April 1. Reportedly, the formal arrangements of the split are yet to be assessed after 12 months. Post the announcement, a report published in an online portal claimed that Prince Harry will retain his military ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, however, will not be allowed to use his honorary military positions or perform any official duties associated with these roles. The report further adds that the couple had signed up to a formal exit deal, which forced them to give up their UK taxpayer funding.

