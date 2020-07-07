Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Discuss Black Lives Matter Movement With Commonwealth Youths

Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle participated in a video call with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to discuss the subject of justice and equal rights as part of an ongoing series of youth-led discussions. As per reports, Harry and Meghan, who are the President and Vice-President of the trust respectively, took the call from their Los Angeles home in the United States.

'The Commonwealth must acknowledge its past'

According to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust website, the oraganisation has been running weekly conferences with young people on a number of topics such as various forms of injustice in the experiences of young people today in the wake of the growing 'Black Lives Matter' movement that has gained momentum once again after the death of George Floyd's tragic death in police custody.

As per reports, the Trust's special session was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with a host of other personalities associated with the movement. During the call, the group reportedly discussed the importance of young people in creating an exciting future for the Commonwealth. Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle also expressed their enthusiasm for the group's collective hope and optimism for a better future.

Read: This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra's Heartfelt Post On Meghan-Prince Harry's Wedding

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Volunteer To Cook Food For A Rehab Charity

Sussex Royal charity shutting down

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle announced the official closure of their charities under the Sussex Royal brand. As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated that they will instead be focusing on a different global charitable organisation named after their son, Archie.

The decision to liquidate the Sussex Royal charity comes after the couple was informed by Queen Elizabeth that they could no longer use the ‘Sussex Royals’ brand following Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their duties as senior members of the British royal family.

Read: Prince Harry Addresses Institutional Racism At Diana Awards

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Official Liquidation Of Sussex Royal Charity