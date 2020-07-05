Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Official Liquidation Of Sussex Royal Charity

Meghan Merkle and Prince Harry have announced the official closure of their charities under the Sussex Royal brand. As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stated that they will instead be focusing on a different global charitable organisation named after their son, Archie.

The decision to liquidate the Sussex Royal charity comes after the couple was informed by Queen Elizabeth that they could no longer use the ‘Sussex Royals’ brand following Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their duties as senior members of the British royal family.

Focusing on new endeavours

According to reports, over the past few months, the couple has been busy establishing their new charity brand Archwell. In addition, reports suggest that Meghan and Harry have been working behind the scenes to urge people across the world to stand in solidarity with groups organising a boycott of Facebook.

As per reports, the couple has been somewhat vocal and has also spoken to organisations and groups that are spearheading the ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign in a bid to hold Facebook accountable for not regulating and removing hate speech from its platforms.

They have asked big businesses and brands to halt advertising on Facebook so as the tech giant is forced to make meaningful changes.

The Sussex Royalty charity will soon enter into a period of solvent liquidation. During this time all the trustees will step down from their roles and Prince Harry will carry on as the sole remaining director and trustee until the process is complete.

