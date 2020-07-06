Unseen Pic Of The Day: Meghan Markle's This Transformation Pic Is A Must-see

Meghan Markle, who is known for her good looks, charming personality and acting prowess, was no less than a diva during her young days either. Recently, a before and after picture was shared by one of her fans, where one can notice Meghan’s major transformation. The major transformation pic of Meghan is sure to leave fans stunned.

In the before picture, Meghan can be seen in her 14-year-old avatar where she sported a blue shirt and opted for a middle parting curly hairdo and is all smiles at the camera. This picture seems to be from her yearbook. The after picture is of the actor where she is 37 years old. She can be seen sporting a maroon outfit. She also opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied mascara and nude lips. Check out the picture below.

Fans react

Seeing this picture, fans could not believe that the two were the same person. Some of them also wrote saying that they too are waiting for their transformation just how Meghan had hers. One of the fans wrote, “She’s so beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “I refuse to believe that is the same person.” Check out a few more comments below.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always managed to create headlines for several reasons. Harry and Meghan had recently volunteered at Homeboy Industries, their first rehab summer charity. The two were extending assistance to the L.A. Organization based on social justice by offering cooking in the café and the bakery during their time there. The organisation also shared pictures and thanked the duo for their help with the Feed Hope program. Take a look at the pictures below.

Meghan had also narrated Disney’s latest documentary film Elephant. The documentary film premiered on Disney Plus. The film, Elephant follows the story of an African elephant named Shani and her male child named Jomo along with matriarch Gaia of their herd as they cross the Kalahari Desert in Botswana. The movie was jointly directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Alastair Fothergill.

