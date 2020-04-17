Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hand Out Meals To Needy In LA Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been reportedly volunteering with an organisation in Los Angeles to deliver food to the needy and vulnerable amid coronavirus outbreak. While COVID-19 cases are increasing in California and due to the lockdown people are not allowed to leave their homes, Harry and Meghan are volunteering with Project Angel Food to hand out meals for their charity.

According to an international media outlet, the couple has also been donning N95 masks and gloves as a precaution and dropped off seven days’ worth of perishable meals to 20 clients last week. The clients were reportedly also gifted three weeks’ worth of shelf-stable food. While speaking to a media outlet, the Project Angel Food said that coronavirus has caused a massive spike in calls to their service from people who are too sick to leave their homes for groceries, hence, the couple has been doing to their bit to help the vulnerable people.

First public activity since moving to California

As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan have been knocking on people’s door to provide them with meals and residents are left rather in shock to see the couple standing in front of them. A resident reportedly said that the couple were dressed so casually and they didn’t expect to see them at the door. The communications manager Anne-Marie Williams told a media outlet that the couple first volunteered on Easter Sunday and then again on Wednesday.

Williams reportedly said that the pair quietly continued delivering meals to relieve the overworked drivers who have faced an increasing workload since the lockdown began. As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan have handed out for to 20 families and they have ‘rocked their worlds’. The volunteering also marks the first known public activity of the couple since moving to California at the start of the state’s coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to take a ‘progressive new role’ aimed at giving their son a chance to grow up ‘normally’ with awareness about his royal heritage. The couple, in a statement, said that they intend to become financially independent while extending full support to the Queen.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 146,000 lives worldwide as of April 17. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.1 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 547,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

