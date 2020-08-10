Adele And Meghan Markle Bond Over Their Pilates Session Giving Major Fitness Goals

Meghan Markle has been bonding with Adele during their Pilates session together. Meghan has reportedly become close to the singer after she along with her husband, Prince Harry went on to move to LA earlier this year, According to media reports, the 32-year-old singer lives just a few minutes away from the couples' home in Beverly Hills and often drops by to greet them.

Meghan Markle and Adele bond over Pilates

A source revealed to Mirror, UK that Meghan, along with the Hello singer, has been indulging in some extensive Pilates session. The source further revealed that the two are quite enjoying these sessions together. Their Pilates instructor has also been giving some lessons to Prince Harry.

The source added that these sessions are turning out to be a great stress-buster for Meghan and Adele. The ongoing sessions are also helping Meghan to forget the stress which she had to undergo during her court battle with a publication that had taken place on Sunday, which is on August 9, 2020. For the unversed, she is suing the publication after they shared some parts of the letter that she had written to her father.

Adele's weight loss has grabbed immense attention

Meanwhile, Adele's stunning weight loss transformation had created quite a stir. The singer had reportedly shed a seven stone after making some drastic alterations in her lifestyle. According to media reports, the Send My Love singer's weight loss was not intended for making her look 'skinny.' Her UK-based personal trainer, Pete Geracimo reportedly had revealed on his social media on the singer's weight loss.

He had revealed that the prime reason for which Adele wanted to aim for the weight loss was because of her son Angelo. He had also termed the spotlight which the singer's weight loss had received to be, 'mindblowing.' He had also revealed on the entire weight loss process for the singer, he had revealed that the Make You Feel My Love singer had stuck to a rigorous and grueling fitness routine and had also changed her diet to a great deal. He hinted that the singer's wish to look at her best possible self also came after some 'tough personal problems'.

