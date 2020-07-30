Prince William Believes Son Prince George Can Become Aston Villa's Record Goalscorer

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, believes is son Prince George could become Premier League side Aston Villa's greatest-ever goalscorer. Prince William, an avid fan of the Birmingham club said Prince George was really into the game when they recently attended a match between Aston Villa and Norwich City.

Speaking on Peter Crouch's podcast on BBC, Williams, the Duke of Cambridge said, "I took George and Charlotte a while back, we went to the Norwich-Villa game. We tried to slip in there quietly but the (cameras) picked us up. George started getting really into it by the end."

🎙️ Talking curries, future Aston Villa legends, #HeadsUp and @England…



Prince William joins #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bc022TlFHV — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 29, 2020

Co-host Chris Stark then asked the 38-year-old if his seven-year-old son can do the job upfront for Aston Villa, who miraculously avoided relegation this campaign. Prince William replied: "Yeah - definitely. I reckon he could be their all-time goalscorer. I can see no reason why not."

Aston Villa's current record goalscorer is England legend Billy Walker, who scored 244 goals for the club in 14 years. Walker played for Villa in the 1920s.

Also Read | Aston Villa Beats Arsenal 1-0, Out Of EPL Relegation Zone

Prince Williams talks about Chelsea FC and sacking Gareth Southgate

Continuing with the topic of football, Prince William admitted that he is not trying to persuade his son to be an Aston Villa fan. William said he is letting Prince George "choose his own way," having a variety of clubs of interest. "It's about finding what fits for him."

The Duke of Cambridge further added initially he did not want his eldest son to become a supporter of Chelsea Football Club. However, since Frank Lampard returned to the club as their manager, Prince Williams said the club's cultural values have changed for the good. Williams says Lampard's return to the club means the London-based side will likely care more about their players and set an example for the young fans.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, was born on July 22, 2013, in the same hospital where Prince William was delivered. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Also Read | Prince William Was Worried That Prince Harry Was 'blindsided By Lust', Reveals New Book

In a tongue-in-cheek response to the host, William, who also serves as the President of the Football Association (FA), said he could potentially dismiss England boss Gareth Southgate if he ever gets "bored."

Tom Fordyce asked the 38-year-old if Southgate's job would be in danger of England endure a disastrous run of form. William quickly replied: "Gareth would go yeah."

Fordyce continued teasing Prince William asking about the number of games in a row England would need to lose for William to make the call. "Depends when I get bored," William joked.

Also Read | Prince William Opens Up About The Time He Bought Kate Middleton The 'worst Gift'

Also Read | Hawk Eye Apologises For Aston Villa Vs Sheffield 'goal' Error; Says First In 9000 Matches

(Image Credits: AP)