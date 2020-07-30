Rosehip Oil: Here Are Its Uses And Benefits That Kate Middleton Also Swears By

According to reports, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's favourite skincare product is the organic rosehip oil. It is also reported that Kate apparently loves the Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil.

According to a magazine, it was reported back in the year 2017 that the Duchess of Cambridge continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment. And she also loves the effect it has on her skin. Her mother, Carole Middleton is also reportedly a fan of the product. Here’s taking a look at all you need to know about the Rosehip oil.

About Rosehip oil

Rosehip oil is also referred to as rose seed oil. This is derived from the rose bush of rosa canina, which is mainly cultivated in Chile. In comparison to rose oil, which is derived from rose petals, rosehip oil is pressed from rose plant fruit and seeds.

According to a portal, Healthline, Rosehip oil has valuable healing properties, and it is also filled with vitamins that nourish the skin and essential fatty acids. Rosehip oil is also used as a carrier oil for essential oils that are too strong to bring directly onto one’s skin.

Benefits of Rosehip oil

1. It hydrates

According to Healthline, Rosehip oil contains a variety of essential fatty acids, including linoleic and linolenic acid. Fatty acids help preserve solid cell walls so they don't lose oxygen. The various fatty acids in rosehip oil make it an excellent hydrating choice for dry, itchy skin.

2. It moisturizes

Moisturizing helps to lock in the natural hydration of your skin and any added oils. According to a 2015 study in the National Center for Biotechnology Information Search Database (NCBI), the use of rosehip powder suggests that rosehips have several anti-aging properties, including the ability to keep skin moisturized. Researchers found that participants who took rosehip powder orally experienced noticeable improvements in the overall moisture content of their skin.

3. It helps exfoliate and helps brightens skin

It is also reported that natural exfoliation with rosehip oil can help reduce dullness and leave you with glowing, vibrant skin. Rosehip oil is reported to be high in vitamins A and C. Vitamin A, or retinol, promotes the turnover of skin cells. Vitamin C also helps to regenerate cells, boosting overall radiance.

4. It helps reduce inflammation

Rosehip is reportedly rich in polyphenols as well as anthocyanine, which can help to minimize inflammation. This also contains the antioxidant vitamin E, known for its anti-inflammatory effects. Apart from these the Rosehip oil also helps protect against sun damage, It helps reduce hyperpigmentation, It helps reduce scars and fine lines, It helps boost collagen formation and much more.

