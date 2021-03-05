Meghan Markle's Biography Author Accuses Royal Family Of 'double Standards'

Author Carolyn Durand is currently working on the biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She accused the Royal family of having double standards as they ordered an investigation into bullying claims against Meghan Markle. The author said that they failed to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew.

Also Read | Meghan Markle Knew Situation Would Get "ugly" Ahead Of Oprah's Interview: Report

The royal family accused of having double standards

Meghan Markle was recently accused of bullying the royal staff when she was living with the family in the United Kingdom as a senior working Royal. One of the senior members of the staff said that he felt emotional cruelty and manipulation. Soon after, the Royal family ordered an investigation into the bullying. In the interview with Sky News, Carolyn Durand accused saying that they have double standards as they did not investigate Prince Andrews.

Also Read | Who Is Jason Knauf? Here's More About The Man Who Accused Meghan Markle Of Bullying

Prince Andrews was accused by a woman of having sex with her when she was just 17. She had mentioned that American financier Jeffrey Epstein had paid her money to sleep with the prince which was one of the three sexual encounters they have had in the past. However, the prince denied these allegations and said that he would step down from royal duties.

After that, the Royal family never ordered any investigation into these allegations made on him. Carolyn asked the reason behind Prince Harry's military honours being stripped when he stepped down from his Royal duties. She questioned them about Prince Andrew still having his military honours after such allegations.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Family React To Allegations That Meghan Markle Bullied Staff

Megan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

After the first teaser of Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey's interview was released, the tensions have increased between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. In one of the clips of Meghan Markle's interviews, Winfrey asked her how the Royal family felt about her and her husband speaking the truth in front of the media. She replied by saying that she is confused as to how did they even expect the couple to remain silent after all the false statements the family has made about them. In Meghan Markle and Harry's interview, Oprah mentioned that a lot of shocking things are going to be revealed.

Also Read | Buckingham Palace To Investigate Bullying Allegations Against Meghan Markle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.