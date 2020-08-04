Meghan Markle's Birthday: Here Are 10 Most Impactful Quotes By The Duchess Of Sussex

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is celebrating her 39th birthday today, on August 4. She has been a recognised actor in various television shows and films, most of which have been critically acclaimed. She has been an advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, which she has expressed through various interactions and public appearances. On the occasion of Meghan Marle's birthday, here is a look at ten of her most remembered quotes which left a lasting impact on her followers.

Meghan Markle's quotes

“Take things with a grain of salt, and find balance within your life. On your lunch break, leave to go and get some fresh air. You don’t need to make your life your job. I have to find that balance for myself, as well...I think you have to make time for yourself so that work doesn’t become the end-all, be-all.”

“When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them.”

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly, the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital.”

“Women make up more than half of the world’s population and potential, so it is neither just nor practical for their voices, for our voices, to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making. The way that we change that, in my opinion, is to mobilize girls and women to see their value as leaders, and to support them in these efforts.”

“As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying no to things...I’ve also learned that saying no is just as valuable as saying yes. It’s something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth. And then you make choices based on that.”

“Have a power piece in your wardrobe. If it’s the one dress that makes you feel so badass, or the one crisp button-down — whatever it is so that when you wake up on those days where you’re not really feeling going into work, you put that piece on and it’s almost like your own anthem. It can really shift the energy of your whole day.”

Read Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account While Dating Meghan Markle Revealed

Also read This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra Visits Meghan Markle & Prince Harry With Nick Jonas

“You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women. There’s no uniform for feminism; you are a feminist exactly the way you are.”

“I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

“Make a choice: Continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding, or you find your identity independent of it.”

“You need to know that you’re enough, a mantra that has now engrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head. That five pounds lost won’t make you happier, that more makeup won’t make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from Jerry Maguire, ‘You complete me,’ frankly, isn’t true. You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are.”

Read UK Judge Holds Hearing In Meghan's Lawsuit Against Newspaper

Also read Meghan Markle Wore CND Shellac Along With A Bespoke Bridal Manicure For Wedding Day?

Image Courtesy: Meghan Markle Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.