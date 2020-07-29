This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra Visits Meghan Markle & Prince Harry With Nick Jonas

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas visiting the Royals with Nick Jonas to Katrina Kaif sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in Bharat, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits the Royals with Nick Jonas

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home with Nick Jonas. The newly engaged couple met the royals in Oxfordshire, London. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas introduced her fiancé Nick Jonas to her good friend Meghan Markle. The duo had been close for a long time. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

Katrina Kaif replaces Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Bharat

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted out of Salman Khan’s Bharat in 2018. According to reports, after she left the movie due to personal reasons, Katrina Kaif joined the cast. The latter, who was the first choice for Bharat, reportedly sorted out her dates. So, the actor joined the team in September 2018.

Bharat also featured Jackie Shroff as Salman Khan’s father in the movie. He reportedly liked the script and opted for the role before beginning with the shoot in Mumbai. The flick also starred Tabu, Disha Patani, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Sara Ali Khan's experience with Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan completed their shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. According to reports, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter spoke about her experience working in the romantic movie sequel in an interview. The actor revealed that she did not realise that she was working on the sets. Moreover, Sara Ali Khan showcased her excitement and said that she could not believe she was 'being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike'. Check out her video:

Kangana Ranaut thanks fans after Judgementall Hai Kya's success

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media and thanked fans for showering their love on Judgementall Hai Kya. She shared a video from her official Twitter handle, which features the actor rejoicing the weather in hometown Manali. She has donned a pink dress and left her hair open. In the video, Kangana Ranaut thanks her fans for 'their love, affection, and acceptance'. She further adds that it has given her hope about the upcoming generation to 'achieve equal human rights’. Check out the Kangana Ranaut’s video on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut Thanks The Media & Her Fans For Making Judgementall Hai Kya a success #JudgementallHaiKya

