Meghan Markle Wore CND Shellac Along With A Bespoke Bridal Manicure For Wedding Day?

Recently, a leading fashion and lifestyle magazine published a report and revealed Meghan Markle's exact nail polish shade she wore on her wedding day. Unveiling the shade, it stated that the Duchess of Sussex entrusted her fingers and toes to one of the popular nail studios, named DryBry London. The nail studio created a bespoke bridal manicure and applied CND Shellac for the wedding day.

READ | Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Sue Paps For Invasion Of Privacy Over Photos Of Son Archie

Meghan Markle's nail polish on the wedding day

The detailed report also said that for her fingernails, one layer of Unmasked, two coats of Negligee on top were applied. Meanwhile, for her toes, Meghan wore two coats of Cashmere Wrap. Talking about the shade Shellac, it's a gel polish brand that creates manicures that last two weeks; it keeps the polish chip-free and salon-fresh. The report further added that Meghan picked a modern bridal manicure and pedicure, with polishes that were custom-mixed to create a milky, pinky nude.

READ | Meghan Markle Listed As 'Doctor' On Companies House Site In A Bizarre Error

Meghna Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Meghan Markle tied the knot to Prince Harry in a star-studded royal wedding in Windsor Castle in 2018. The wedding was attended by everyone from the Queen to David and Victoria Beckham. Earlier in May, Harry and Meghan celebrated their second wedding anniversary in LA, where they relocated to at the start of the pandemic.

Apart from this, the duo recently made headlines after the upcoming book titled Finding Freedom. According to the UK publication, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to resume their official roles in the Royal Family. According to the book, Britain’s Prince Harry took offense at what he thought was Prince William’s “snobbishness” when he advised his brother to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl” when he was dating Meghan.

READ | Prince Harry Jokes About Ageing During A Video Conference; Meghan Markle Reacts

The book also made some other shocking claims; as it revealed that the rest of the royal family were uncertain about Meghan Markle from the very beginning. The book also stated that some of the royal family members said they could not trust her while a senior royal apparently called her "Harry's showgirl." At the beginning of this year, both Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had stepped back from royal duties. It implied that they will no longer represent the Queen and cannot undertake duties on the Queen’s behalf.

READ | Meghan Markle Felt “unprotected” By Royal Family From Inaccurate Articles: Lawsuit