Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account While Dating Meghan Markle Revealed

The authors of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand discovered that Price Harry had a secret Instagram account. It has been revealed that after his first date with Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex followed her using a secret account on Instagram. However, what's even more interesting is the username of his Instagram account, which was inspired by deadmau5, the iconic EDM producer.

Prince Harry's secret Instagram account's username revealed!

In their biography, authors Scobie and Durand mentioned that the couple secretly dated each other, but after their first-ever outing, Meghan started following an Instagram handle, by the username 'SpikeyMau5'. However, it was a private account which had a profile picture of the Canadian producer, deadmau5's iconic mau5head. Furthermore, the author-duo goes on to explain why Prince Harry chose that username for his IG handle. They revealed that it was inspired by one of Harry's favourite artists and a former nickname 'Spike'.

The American actor also marked the commencement of her royal romance with the Duke of Sussex with a telling Instagram post on her now-defunct handle. She had shared a photo of a candy heart with "Kiss Me," along with captioning the post, "Lovehearts in #London". The royal couple's blind date happened at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse in the United Kingdom.

An American magazine reported that a source told authors Omid and Carolyn that the then soon-to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "in their own little world" as they spent quality time over drinks for nearly three hours. The magazine also reported that the source revealed saying the night ended with them bidding adieu to each other without a kiss. Furthermore, a friend also told the authors of Finding Freedom that the love birds were almost immediately obsessed with each other and added expressing that it was as if Prince Harry was in a 'trance'.

The book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, explores the power couple's journey. It sheds light on everything, right from the early days of their fast-paced romance to culminating as senior members of the royal family and then moving to Los Angeles with their son Archie.

