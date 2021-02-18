Meghan Trainor Shares Adorable Selfie With Newborn Baby Boy Riley

Meghan Trainor has a "new phone background" and it will make your heart go warm with love. It features her 9-day old baby boy Riley and is receiving some major love on the gram from the singer’s friends and fans. Meghan has shared several updates with her followers through Instagram during her pregnancy and continues to do so after it, scroll along to take a look at the heart-warming picture.

Meghan Trainor reveals what’ll be her "New Phone Background"

New mama, Meghan Trainor cannot keep calm since she gave birth to her new-born son Riley and has started sharing pictures with her bundle of joy every now and then on her Instagram feed. The recent picture she shared is of her and Riley puckering up their lips as they pose for the camera. The picture will surely give you the fuzzies, as Riley poses just like a pro.

Along with the picture, Meghan wrote, “New phone background” followed by a kissing emoji in her caption. The post has received over 723k likes since she shared it last night on her feed and people in the comments can’t stop gushing over the mother son-duo. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Meghan Trainor’s Pregnancy

Meghan gave birth to her and partner Daryl Sabara’s firstborn Riley on Monday, February 8, 2021. The baby was due to arrive on February 14, Sunday but arrived almost a week earlier. Meghan took to her Instagram on February 14, to share series of 5 pictures of Riley, the first saw him all cosied up sleeping in his crib, the second was a close-up of him, the fourth and fifth were with Meghan and Daryl, respectively, while the last was another up-close picture of him with a pacifier in his mouth.

For caption, Meghan wrote, “This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world, Riley!”. She expressed how the couple cannot stop adoring their baby boy and glad to meet him earlier than expected. She also thanked Daryl for giving her the best Valentine’s day gift.

