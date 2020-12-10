Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Her Pregnancy, Says 'I'm Afraid Of Birth'

Singer Meghan Trainor, who is seven months into her pregnancy, opened up about her journey and experience during the last few months in a recent interview on the radio. The singer-songwriter shared who she wants with her during her delivery, what is making her nervous and more. Read on to know more excerpts from the episode.

Meghan Trainor shares what makes her nervous before pregnancy

Singer Meghan Trainer is a soon-to-be a mom as she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara. In a recent interview with Philadelphia radio station B101.1, Trainor shared what is making her nervous about her pregnancy. The Like I’m Gonna Lose You singer expressed that she just wants her mom beside her in the delivery room, which is something that might not be possible during the ongoing pandemic and the safety precautions around it.

She said, “I'm scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mom in the room. Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I'm like, ‘but I need my momma…I just need my head rubs, how do I do this?” Meghan went on to explain why she and Daryl decided to have a baby during quarantine and it was because she did not want to travel a lot while she was pregnant. Trainor mentioned how quarantine was the only way she would stay at home and rest; while she also spoke about her experience at her doctor’s appointments.

"We're so excited, and we planned it out so that when I tell people that it's scary to go to my appoints alone, they're like, 'Well don't have a baby in quarantine’”, says Meghan. She further added, "I just didn't want to travel so much when I was pregnant and I knew this was a time when I could stay home and elevate my feet. Some appointments my husband got to go to, and some he didn't, but those appointments the doctors were very nice to me and set up a whole FaceTime”.

During the video, Meghan also spoke about her getting diagnosed with gestational diabetes and how she keeps a check on it by taking care of what she eats. She recently released her album A Very Trainor Christmas on which she has worked with her family. As per E! News, the singer is expecting a baby boy.

