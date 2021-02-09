Meghan Trainor Talks About How Working Out Helped Her With Gestational Diabetes

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, who is currently pregnant for the first time, opened up about how she manages her gestational diabetes. The soon to be mother credits working out for preparing her for childbirth as well as keeping her diabetes under control. Read on to know what she has to say about it.

Also Read | Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Her Pregnancy, Says 'I'm Afraid Of Birth'

Meghan Trainor's pregnancy

Meghan Trainor is currently gearing up for the birth of her first baby with Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. The singer took to Instagram recently and posted a video of her working out. In the video, Meghan can be seen working out with weights and an exercise ball, while her song Badass Woman plays in the background. The 27-year-old star wore a tie-dye sweatshirt and paired it up with black leggings and black shoes.

Her caption read, "IM A BADASS WOMAN thanks to @rebeccabroxfit I feel SO prepared for this birth/recovery. I’m so proud of myself and am so grateful for my amazing trainer. (She had me doing things I never thought were possible!) she also helped me keep my #gestationaldiabetes under control. To all my strong mamas out there, you GOT THIS and I’m amazed and inspired by you! It is not easy to get inspired to move with the weird belly pains and the big belly size but I proved to myself that I can/will do anything for my baby! ❤️💪" You can see the post here.

Also Read | Meghan Trainor Reveals About Her Gestational Diabetes, Says 'I'm Healthy & Baby's Healthy'

Meghan Trainor's health

In an interview with Today, Trainor opened up about her health and being pregnant and described her health discovery at the time as a "bump in the road" during her pregnancy. She stated that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes but it is manageable and okay. She added that she is healthy and the baby is healthy as well and she just has to watch what she eats. Speaking further about it, she said that it feels good to learn so much about food and health and nice to know that plenty of women experienced what she went through. For the unversed, Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that first arises during pregnancy.

Also Read | Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Baby's Gender On The Kelly Clarkson Show; WATCH

Also Read | Meghan Trainor Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child With Hubby Daryl Sabara

Image Credits: Meghan Trainor Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.