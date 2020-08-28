Mel C On Sexual Harassment In Music Industry, Says Men Were "petrified" Of Spice Girls

A number of celebrities have been talking about the unjust practices happening in the media industry. Mel C recently spoke about sexism in the music industry. Mel C spoke about the same in an episode of Table Manners with Jessie Ware. Read more to know what Mel C had to say about the music industry.

Also Read | Spice Girls' Mel B Opens Up About Her Facing Racism As A Child; Read More

Also Read |It's Official! Spice Girls Announce Reunion Tour But Without One Important Member

Mel C talks about Spice Girls

Mel C is popular for giving some hit song with the musical group Spice Girls. In a recent interview, Mel C opened up about the hurdles they had to face just when they were starting their careers with executives underestimating their appeal. She said that the Spice Girls group started talking about girl power because they themselves experienced sexism in the industry. She added that because they were just five girls who wanted to be famous and dreamt of being top pop stars they were suppressed by a number of people. She said that people used to tell them stuff like, 'Yeah, girl bands don't sell records, you can't be on the cover of magazines because — girls buy records by boys'.

Also Read | Spice Girls To Reunite For Animation Film On Band

But the group was extremely steady on their demands and would respond by saying, 'don't say that to the Spice Girls, that's like red rag to a bull'. She also added that they had a really important point to prove, which was great because it put a fire in their belly. She also added that their whole movement became more than 'girl power'. It transformed into Beijing people power and then lead to becoming about equality. Mel C also added that the entire Spice Girls never faced any sexual harassment as people were petrified of them. The popular girl group Spice Girls included popular stars like Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell into the public eye.

Mel C says that according to her, often with these situations there can be vulnerable people that are targeted. She also added that of course, there are some vulnerable people in Spice Girls, but because people knew if they mess with one of them, they would have to deal with the other four, so they always had backup. The group is currently working on their upcoming Spice Girls movie. Although Victoria had missed the reunion tour, it is said that she is going to be in the upcoming movie.

Also Read | Spice Girls Documentary To Be Made Soon; Will Showcase Everything About The Pop Group

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Her 'Spice Girls' Inspired Group Photo With Siblings; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.