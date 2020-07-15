Spice Girls Documentary To Be Made Soon; Will Showcase Everything About The Pop Group

Spice Girls is one of the most popular bands from the 1990s and still is loved by their fans. Over the years, the band has given several hits and also reunited for a concert in 2019. Time and time again, the Spice Girls have proved why they are loved so much and the latest report suggests that a new documentary on the English pop group is in the works at Channel 4. Read here to know more about the documentary.

Spice Girls documentary under works

According to an entertainment portal, it was reported that the pop singer group documentary is under works at Channel 4 with a working title Girl Powered: The Spice Girls. It was reported that Rob Coldstream and Clare Cameron are going to direct on the documentary film. The same directing duo was behind the network’s hit documentary titled Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain. It was said that the film will showcase everything about the Spice Girls.

The portal also mentioned that the documentary will use archive footage and revealing interviews that will help provide a complete overlook of the girl band and how they rose to fame. The band comprises of Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham who all got together to form one of the most iconic pop-culture group in the 1990s.

It was reported that Channel 4 has also taken control of over 72 films and footages to make the Spice Girls film. The portal also added that Alisa Pomeroy is the one who pitched the documentary to the network. Coldstream will the executive producer of the show and Cameron will be editing the show. Other than this, the Spice Girls had done a concert in 2019. However, one of the band members, Victoria Beckham, was missing from the tour as she was occupied with her fashion projects.

Apart from this documentary, it was also reported that Paramount Animation is working on a Spice Girls' movie. According to an entertainment portal, the animation film about the English girl pop group will see all the five members of the band, Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) coming together for the film. Paramount Animation President Mireille Soria had also revealed that the film will include Spice Girls classics songs as well as new songs.

