Kim Kardashian Shares Her 'Spice Girls' Inspired Group Photo With Siblings; See Pic

American personality Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her version of the ‘Spice Girls’. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters recently posed for a pic looking all glamourous and seem like Kim had a perfect caption to it. Fans are sure to go gaga on seeing this stunning pic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim recently shared a pic with her siblings where they all can be seen striking fabulous poses. Kim can see herself between Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Kim can be seen posing in a red shirt along with red printed pants. She completed her look with a brunette coloured hair giving it a sleek hairdo.

Kourtney Kardashian can be seen donning a blue shirt dress and paired it with a matching belt and high heels. Khloe sported a shimmery netted long sleeves dress and opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo and high heels. Kylie wore an oversized t-shirt with shiny leggings and completed her look with a light pink hairdo and a floral handbag. Kendall donned a caramel colour co-ord set and opted for a middle parting sleek high ponytail and white sneakers. Along with the pic, Kim also wrote “Spice Girls.” Check out the post below.

Sister Khloe went on to ask her, “What spice girl are we??? Tell me”. And she once again left a comment saying, “Clearly you’re ginger”. Fans also left several comments on the post. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters received heaps of praise from netizens for their glam avatars. Check out a few comments from fans below.

For the unknown, Kim is a big fan of the Spice Girls band ever since her high school days. She has also revealed on her social media handles about the same. During an interview with a news portal in 2012, Kim revealed that she is a huge fan of the band and she had got very excited watching them play at the closing night at the Olympics. And the Spice Girls’ official Instagram handle left a cheeky comment on the post. They commented with a love-struck emoji. Check out their comment below.

