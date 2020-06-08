Spice Girls' Mel B Opens Up About Her Facing Racism As A Child; Read More

Spice Girl's is one of the most popular bands from the 1990s and still is loved by their fans. One of the members from the Spice Girls, Mel B, came forward and shared her experience on how when she was young and went to school she also was at the receiving end of racism and racial slurs. She also expressed how she was chased home from school. Read here to know more about what Mel B had to say.

Spice Girls' Mel B on facing racism

Spice Girls' Mel B recently spoke to a media portal where she revealed how she faced racism at younger age. She expressed that she grew up in West Yorkshire in the '80s and '90s and added that after she started to go to the school all of a sudden she started to here names like 'Redskin' and obviously the N-word. Mel B said she did not understand what the words meant.

Mel B then mentioned that she used to be chased home by other kids as they used to call her by names. She then added that as she did not want to listen to the slurs, she used to run home fast. She expressed that when she grew old, she would always win races on sports day as she had learnt to run fast from a young age. Mel B then mentioned how the producers of her first song wanted to make her look different.

She expressed that all of it happened when the Spice Girls were making the music video for the song Wannabe. She added that there was a big team of stylist and they wanted to straighten her hair. After she was asked, Mel refused to do it as her hair was her identity. She then added that her hair was different if compared to all of the Spice Girls. She also added on how Spice Girls were about celebrating the differences they had.

Mel B also talked about how she used to get letters from black parents and black girls to maintain her identity as it is and how it has inspired them to do the same. She then added that it was a very big deal for her to receive such letters. She talked about this after the several stars are supporting the Black Lives Matter protests happening all over the world.

