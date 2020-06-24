Mel Gibson Denies Winona Ryder's Allegation Of Homophobic And Antisemitic Comments

Winona Ryder had recently called out Mel Gibson and accused him of making homophobic and antisemitic comments to her at a party. The Oscar-winning director has now responded to those claims made by the Stranger Things star. According to a news portal, Mel Gibson’s representative has responded to the claims made by Winona Ryder and said that they are 100 per cent untrue.

Mel Gibson dismisses Winona Ryder’s claims

Mel Gibson’s representative spoke to a news portal in which he stated that the claims made by Winona Ryder are untrue. He also recalled the time when Winona Ryder lied about certain statements a decade ago while speaking to the press. Using that incident as an example, Mel Gibson’s representative made it clear that she was lying back then and is lying even today, claimed the news portal.

Winona Ryder had recently accused Mel Gibson of making several derogatory statements against the LGBTQ community and the Jews. The actor had accused the director of something similar in 2010 in an interview, according to a news portal. Winona Ryder claimed that Mel Gibson was at a party she was attending. She was with her friends when Mel Gibson came along and started a conversation with them. During this conversation, Mel Gibson reportedly made several insensitive and derogatory comments against the LGBTQ community. She further added that Mel had brought up several uncomfortable statements and questions during this conversation which she did not approve of.

Later, Winona Ryder said that Mel Gibson reached out to her and tried to apologise for his behaviour. However, Mel Gibson’s spokesperson denied such interaction and said that these claims were untrue. Further on, the spokesperson told the news portal that Winona Ryder had lied back in 2010 and is still lying about Mel trying to reach out to apologise. He said that Mel did try to reach out to her only to discuss the false claims that she had made against him. Mel wanted to confront her and the lies she has been spreading. However, Winona Ryder reportedly refused to address this issue with him.

