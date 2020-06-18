When Winona Ryder Revealed That She Had Her First 'real Kiss' With Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were two of the most popular style icons in the 90s. The actors first met on the sets of the movie Edward Scissorhands. The two started dating in the early 90s and often made it to the tabloid front pages. The Stranger Things actress and Pirates of the Caribbean actor announced their engagement after dating for five months. However, soon after the engagement, Winona and Johnny parted ways.

Shocking Revelation

After the two actors parted ways, Winona Ryder gave an interview to a media portal wherein she mentioned that she was a ‘pure virgin’ when she met Johnny Depp. Winona also mentioned that Depp was her first real boyfriend and that she had had her first real kiss with him. She also said that Depp would always remain in her heart.

Sweethearts of the 90s

When Johnny dated Winona, he lovingly called her ‘Babydoll’. Johnny and Winona’s love story is one of the most cherished love stories of the 90s. The two were often captured walking hand-in-hand. Further, Winona and Johnny’s love often received a mention in Tinseltown. In an interview with a media portal, Johnny Depp said that he loved Winona Ryder so much that he could even die for her. Johnny also said that he loved Winona more than himself and didn’t know what he would do without her. The actor also said that he had never experienced such love in 27 years of his life.

Further, when the two were dating, Winona Ryder told a media portal that she needed Depp to stay with her at all times. Winona also said that she needed to keep an object belonging to Depp in his absence. Johnny Depp also got a tattoo for Winona Ryder which read ‘Winona Forever’. However, when the two parted ways, Depp changed the tattoo to ‘Wino Forever’.

Personal life

Johnny Depp’s name has been associated with several leading ladies like Amber Heard, Winona Ryder, and Kate Moss. As of date, the actor has two children with the French musician and model Vanessa Paradis. Their older daughter is named Lily-Rose Depp while their younger son is named Jack Christopher Depp. On the other hand, veteran actress Winona Ryder is currently married to Scott Mackinlay Hahn, who is the owner of the clothing line Loomstate.

Image Source: Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp's Instagram

