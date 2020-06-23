When Keanu Reeves Refused To Make Winona Ryder Cry On The Sets Of 'Dracula'; Details Here

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder’s on-screen chemistry in Dracula movie is still loved by their fans. The actors are known to be friends for a long time. Winona Ryder was recently involved in an interview with a leading daily. During the interaction, Winona Ryder revealed that her friendship with Keanu Reeves started on the sets of their 1992 Dracula movie. Here is what she had to say about the incident.

When Keanu Reeves refused to insult Winona Ryder

During the filming of Dracula movie, Keanu Reeves was instructed by the director Francis Ford Coppola to make Winona Ryder cry. He was instructed to shout insults to the actor which he thought would make her cry. Keanu Reeves refused to do this and that proved to be the beginning of their friendship which now has spanned for decades. The scene which is being talked about here is when Gary Oldman’s Dracula turns into a pile of rats and Winona Ryder reacts to this in shock by crying. However, Winona Ryder was having trouble to get tears in her eyes.

According to Winona Ryder, director Francis Ford Coppola thought he might be able to get her cry by shouting insults at her. He then went on to get the Dracula movie’s male cast members to join him in his attempts to make her cry for the scene. She said that this attempt did not work in making her cry instead it worked in opposite ways of making her not cry. During Francis Ford Coppola’s attempts, Keanu Reeves did not join other cast members in such attempts. Talking about her current equation with Dracula movie director Francis Ford Coppola, she said that they are good now.

Winona Ryder's movies

Dracula movie happened in the early phase of both Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder’s career in movies. The Dracula movie proved to be a huge hit among the audience as it reportedly went on to gross over $215 million worldwide on a budget of $40 million. Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder later went on to feature together in films like A Scanner Darkly in 2006 and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee in 2009. They were last seen together in Destination Wedding which hit the screens in 2018. Destination Wedding was the last feature film of Winona Ryder. She will reprise her role in hit Netflix series Stranger Things’ upcoming fourth season.

