Mel Gibson was hospitalised for a week after contracting the novel coronavirus

Mel Gibson was diagnosed with Coronavirus in April and the 64-year-old actor was hospitalised for a week. The actor-filmmaker has recovered since then, according to a report by Daily Telegraph. A representative of Mel Gibson spoke to the news portal and mentioned that the actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the month of April. He further added that since then Mel Gibson has spent close to a week in the hospital. The representative further said that the actor was treated with a drug while he was in the hospital and has since then tested negative numerous times. However, the actor has been tested positive for antibodies.

Mel Gibson kept the news of him being tested positive away from the public eye and focused on getting treated and the diagnosis. A while back, Mel was clicked with his partner in Malibu where the two were seen wearing surgical face masks. According to reports from various news portals, the actor has now been tested negative. Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple had made the news public and had advised fans to adhere to all safety measures ever since.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for the coronavirus while they were in Australia in the month of March. Tom Hanks spoke about his experience with dealing with the virus on one of the talk shows. The actor said that he and his wife had no idea how it could have happened to them. Tom said that they were completely unaware of how the virus infected them. Speaking further about how it felt, Tom Wilson mentioned that his wife Rita Wilson experienced different symptoms as compared to him. He said that she had a high fever and horrible nausea. Speaking about himself, Tom Hanks said that he felt as if his bones were made up of soda crackers. The actor described this by explaining that he felt as if his bones were cracking each time he moved. Further on, the actor said that he felt fatigued too and felt sore in certain areas of his body.

