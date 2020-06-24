'Chicken Run 2' Is Under Development With Netflix, Plot Details Revealed

Chicken Run is a stop motion animated comedy film released in 2000. It is directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park from a screenplay by Karey Kirkpatrick. The movie was well-received by the audiences and now after two decades of its release, a sequel of the film is said to be under development. Read to know more.

'Chicken Run 2' under development with Netflix

20 years after the original was released, Chicken Run 2 is now being drafted. It will be produced by Aardman Animation and will be globally distributed by Netflix. Sam Fell is set to direct the sequel which is expected to begin shooting next year. Karey Kirkpatrick is returning to pen the screenplay along with John O’Farrell and Rachel Tunnard.

In an interview with a daily, the original’s director Peter Lord talked about Chicken Run 2. He said that they have discussed a sequel so many times over the years and come up with various ideas but never quite found one they loved enough. He stated that it was always in the back of their minds. The filmmaker explained that every three to four years there would be a conversation at Aardman about how to do a second instalment. He mentioned that they have now got the perfect story. Lord added that their relationship with Netflix is kind of perfect because they celebrate the filmmaker and are so filmmaker friendly. He feels that now they can make the Chicken Run sequel they want to, the one they really care about.

Chicken Run 2 plot will follow Ginger, Rocky and their daughter Molly, living in a human-free paradise. A rumour surfaces about a new threat which forces Ginger to gather her troops. They will be seen putting their freedom at risk for the betterment of chicken-kind.

Chicken Run sequel director Sam Fell said that it will be fun and games seeing these chickens back in action. He mentioned that with all the gadgets, the kit, they are kind of moving towards an almost-tribute to Mission: Impossible with elements of a heist and how the chickens are going to pull off this amazing break-in. He also added that they have been working on the scripts for years.

Chicken Run was a blockbuster at the box office as it earned $224 million worldwide. It became the highest-grossing stop motion animated film in history and still holds the record after 20 years of its release. The voice cast of the movie includes Julia Sawalha, Mel Gibson, Tony Haygarth, Miranda Richardson, Phil Daniels, Lynn Ferguson, Timothy Spall, Imelda Staunton, and Benjamin Whitrow. The cast details for Chicken Run 2 is not revealed yet.

