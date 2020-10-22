Meryl Streep And Nicole Kidman Add Sparkle To Music In 'The Prom'; Watch Trailer

Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman revive the spirit of show business in cinema as well as theater through a tale of tolerance and lots of glitter in Netflix's upcoming film The Prom. The OTT platform dropped the trailer of the musical tribute to Broadway on Thursday and it is full of energy to uplift the year otherwise riddled with depravity like the coronavirus pandemic. Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman are ones to look forward to as they're both known for essaying impactful characters.

The Prom is an adaption of the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar. Beguelin and Bob have worked on the screenplay of the movie. Apart from Streep and Kidman, the cast includes Emmy winner James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman. It is bankrolled by Ryan Murphy Productions.

The film tells the story of Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (Corden) who are New York stage stars that have their careers flatlined after an expensive Broadway show flops. When the two discover high school student Emma Nolan (Pellman), who has been banned from attending prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (DeBose), the two see a perfect opportunity to support a cause and resurrect their public image.

Watch the trailer here:

Everyone deserves a chance to celebrate.



Adapted by screenwriters Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, who wrote the Tony-nominated Broadway musical with Matthew Sklar, the film is produced by Murphy, Dori Berinstein, Bill Damaschke, Alexis Martin Woodall and Adam Anders. Cinematography is shot by Oscar-nominee Matthew Libatique with choreography by Casey Nicholaw. The Prom opens in select theaters across the US and on Netflix on December 11.

