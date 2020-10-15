Matthew Perry Roped In For A Film With Meryl Streep; Says He Will Hit The Treadmill Now

Friends star Matthew Perry has finally signed a film after 11 long years. The actor was often seen in various television shows after that. He recently tweeted that he has finally signed a film with iconic actor Meryl Streep and he is on his way to impress her. Fans couldn't stop gushing as the actor tweeted after a long time and he is finally going to be seen in films.

Matthew Perry to work with Meryl Streep

Friends actor Matthew Perry has signed up his first movie after a decade. He was seen in a few series but his last film was 17 again with Zac Efron. The audience will see him playing a role opposite the legend Meryl Streep. Matthew Perry took to his Twitter after almost an 8 month's break to announce that he has signed the film Don't Look Up which is a star-studded film. The actor seems very excited to work with Meryl Streep. He wrote that if anyone wants to meet him or talk to him, they will find him on a treadmill working out as he wants to impress Meryl in his upcoming film.

I just booked a movie with Meryl Streep! If you need me, I'll be on the treadmill for the next 6 weeks.#Don'tlookup — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) October 14, 2020

Matthew Perry's Twitter account has been inactive since June 1. Fans got excited to see their favourite actor tweet again after months announcing the good news. A fan said she was just glad that he tweeted after a long time.

A fan said that Matthews tweet made their day. Another fan said that she was happy that Meryl Streep booked a film with Matthew. Most of Matthew Perry's Twitter followers have written that they can't wait for the film to release and that they finally have something to look forward to.

Mostly just stoked that you're finally communicating on Twitter...in Forever!!! https://t.co/m0Bj9jc99P — Pami Zorko (@2spyc) October 15, 2020

this tweet made my day, my week, my month, or even my yearhttps://t.co/naM5WMlIjE — 챈디껌 페리-빙 (@Ch4n4ndl3rbong) October 15, 2020

Omg yessssss i’m so happy Meryl Streep booked a movie with you. https://t.co/IZEoowu2uQ — Joán Sebastián (@Joansebas94) October 15, 2020

Finally something to look forward to! https://t.co/h3vguwdB6Z — Lola🧚🏼🧚🏼 (@Helana_Mikhaeil) October 15, 2020

About Matthew Perry's upcoming film Don't Look Up

Netflix film had recently announced on their official Twitter handle about the star-studded film Don't Look Up. The film will star A list actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel and Matthew Perry. The film is a multistarrer comedy film that will be directed by Adam McKay. The film will revolve around a couple who are low-level astronomers that go on a media tour and warn the world that an asteroid from outer space is approaching their planet and will destroy it.

The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic:



💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

