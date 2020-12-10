Meryl Streep Describes First Scene Of New Netflix Film 'Don’t Look Up', Says 'I Was Bad'

Meryl Streep recently spoke about her first scene that she filmed after being out of quarantine. The actor plays the role of the President of the United States in the new Netflix film, Don’t Look Up. The actor recalled the first scene and said that she was very bad in the first scene. She also further added that she completely lost it while filming the scene for the film. The actor spoke extensively about the film in an interview with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Also Read | Matthew Perry Shares A Quirky Picture Of His Fiancee To Raise Awareness For A Charity

Meryl Streep describes the first scene of her new Netflix film Don’t Look Up

Also Read | Obama, Patti Smith Among PEN America Honorees

The filming of Meryl Streep's new movie Don’t Look Up is currently being done in Boston and the actor is joined with a huge group of talented actors. The Don't Look up cast includes Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio, who will also be seen in the film.

Speaking about her own first scene, Meryl Streep said that she had to shoot as the President of the United States and address 20,000 people in a stadium. She recalled that when she saw her face on the JumboTron and completely lost it. The actor said that she couldn’t remember anything. She added that it wasn’t normal at all.

Also Read | 'The Prom' Character Posters Give An Insight Into Ryan Murphy's Upcoming Netflix Film

Speaking about that particular scene, Meryl Streep assured that while the film will show close to 20,000 people on screen, in reality, there weren’t as many people. She said that the makers will duplicate people and make it seem that way. Thus she never really had to do her first scene in front of 20,000 people.

The actor said that the people who were positioned in the stadium were extras. They had been instructed to stand 20 feet apart and wear a mask with a visor at all times. Further on, Meryl said that the whole scenario looked “eerie and odd” to her. She said that as an actor too, they were instructed to wear masks. She jovially quipped how their lipstick would often get stuck on their masks which she found to be hilarious. However, despite her first scene not coming as she wanted it to, the actor was determined to pull herself together on Monday and deliver the scene, according to the interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

Also Read | 'The Prom' Trailer Will Make You Wish Streep & Kidman Had Organised Your Prom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.