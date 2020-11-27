'The Prom' Trailer Will Make You Wish Streep & Kidman Had Organised Your Prom

Ryan Murphy directorial The Prom has created a buzz among the netizens on social media. Recently, the makers have dropped a trailer of the film starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. The film will be available to watch on OTT platform, Netflix from December 11th, 2020.

The Prom Trailer will make you shake a leg

The trailer of the film opens with Jo Ellen Pellman talking to the interweb and introducing herself as a 17-year-old girl. Next follows a montage of scenes from the film where the actor’s character, Emma reveals that she wants to go to prom with her girlfriend. It is soon revealed that her community and school is not supportive of loving the same gender, hence they cancel the prom altogether to avoid students getting their gay partners.

In the next part of the trailer, it is seen that Emma’s wish went viral on social media and Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman’s characters saw the news. Meryl’s character, Dee Dee encourages her friends to help Emma as she felt the school was being unreasonable about homosexual relationships. The trailer shows that Dee Dee’s group confronts the school authorities and the parents who are being conservative.

The actor is heard saying, “We are not monsters, we are cultural disruptors”. What follows in the trailer is how Emma confides in Dee Dee and Nicole Kidman’s characters after her family rejects her. Dee Dee and her friends decide to give the teenagers the prom they “deserve”.

They organise a prom and get the party started. The trailer tin an emotional rollercoaster ride, filled with love, romance, friendship, tears, joy, outburst, etc. Since the movie is about prom and high school students, costumes play a big part in setting the mood for the film.

From the trailer, it seems like fashion enthusiasts will get to see inspiring costume ideas for their dancing events. The background score in the trailer is perfect and successfully conveys what the characters are going through. The art direction in the trailer looks promising and it seems like the movie will be a fun watch. Watch the trailer below.

The Prom cast

The Prom cast includes Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan, Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Keegan-Michael Key as Tom Hawkins, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene and Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene. It also features Kevin Chamberlin, Sofia Deler, Logan Riley, Mary Kay Place, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham and Tracey Ullman. The Prom is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

