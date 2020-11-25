'The Prom' Character Posters Give An Insight Into Ryan Murphy's Upcoming Netflix Film

The Prom is an upcoming musical comedy film on Netflix. Directed by Ryan Murphy it has a stellar ensemble cast. First look pictures and trailer was released a few weeks back. Now the makers have dropped new character posters.

The Prom character posters out

Netflix has shared new The Prom character posters featuring the lead cast. It has Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Kay, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose and Kerry Washington. Each poster shows what the person will be celebrating in the movie. Take a look at The Prom cast and characters below.

Meryl Streep as Deedee Allen

Nicole Kidman is Angie Dickinson

James Corden as Barry Glickman

Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver

Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan

Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Green

Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene

Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins

'The Prom' Plot

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome finds their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is. (via TVLine).

The Prom is an adaption of the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar. Beguelin and Bob have worked on the screenplay of the movie. It is bankrolled by Ryan Murphy Productions. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

