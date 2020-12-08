Matthew Perry Shares A Quirky Picture Of His Fiancee To Raise Awareness For A Charity

Matthew Perry took to Instagram to share a picture of his fiancee, Molly Hurwitz, in order to raise awareness regarding a COVID-19 charity. The image that can be found below has Molly Hurwitz posing in a black T-Shirt and lifting her hair from both sides and looking straight into the camera. The T-shirt has a line written on it in a very familiar fashion. The T-shirt in question reads "Could this BE anymore of a T-shirt?" Which is inspired by the manner in which Perry's character on Friends, Chandler Bing is heard talking throughout the ten seasons that the show was on air.

Here is that image:

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made many celebrities, such as Perry, opened up or support charities that support the causes that are the closest to them. Celebrities have been observed to support charities that help the senior citizens secure the required medication/groceries or treatment for the ones who do not have easy access to medical care, either in terms of geography or finance.

About Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz:

As per a report in The Sun, Matthew Perry's fiancee, Molly Hurwitz is a talent manager and producer. The first reports regarding their alleged relationship surfaced a little over a year ago, when they reportedly spent Christmas together. According to the very same report, a probable insider has revealed that the two had been seeing each other for months as they both mix in the same circles. By saying that, the source clearly implied that the two have common friends and interests, the latter one of which is something that one looks for in a partner.

On the work front, Perry will be next seen in Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up. The Netflix original film is said to be a Science Fiction dramedy and the team of the same has the likes of Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chamalet and many others. The release date of the same is yet to be revealed.

