VJ Chithra Dies By Suicide: Fans Mourn The Loss Of The 'Pandian Stores' Fame

The untimely death of television actor and anchor VJ Chithra has left celebs and fans sad. The 28-year-old actor died by suicide at a five-star hotel located in the outskirts of Chennai city. Several reports revealed that Chithra was staying in the hotel with her fiancé Hemant. A number of her co-stars and fans have been expressing their sadness over the loss of the Pandian Stores fame. Several fans poured out her heartfelt emotions on social media.

Fans took to the microblogging site to trend the #VJChitra to mourn the death of the actor. Fans penned heartfelt messages for the actor and also extended their sympathies to her family. Fans also went on to share several happy and smiling pictures of the actor. Some of the users revealed how devastated they are on hearing about it. While some when out to mourn the actor’s loss.

One of the users wrote, “Really very ShockedFace with open mouth and cold sweat to hear the loss of Pandian stores fame #Chitra @chithuofficial Suicide is not a solution to all problems”. While the other one wrote, “Why maaa whyyy... shockingggg...!!!!!I have seen you saying in many videos that you have struggled a lott to reach this fame… RIP #vjchithra”. After looking at the tweets, it is quite evident that her death has left fans in despair. Check out a few tweets below.

RIP mullai we miss you so much! 2020 is the worst year. She is one of the positive personi have ever seen. Guyz please don’t take ur own life. U are precious to us. We will miss u #vjchithra #vjchitra #serialactress #PandianStores pic.twitter.com/fYeNzKNgSk — BIGG BOSS (@priya62503694) December 9, 2020

#vjchithra

Rip 💔



Something wrong with the news

In headline line as "suicide"

And see bottom of news

"Fiance with her at that incident"

I don't think she is really coward.. pic.twitter.com/qHB0dWYUon — Gulfiguy (@gulfiguy) December 9, 2020

#RIPvjChithra waking up on seeing this ! Really shocking news ! Gone too soon !

May your soul rest in peace !#vjchithra pic.twitter.com/IbygVakv7t — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) December 9, 2020

Really very Shocked😰 to hear the loss of Pandian stores fame #Chitra @chithuofficial She had committed suicide in a star hotel at chennai., R.I.P.#RIPChitra #VjChitra #vjchithra Suicide is not a solution to all problems pic.twitter.com/3LvaCkTKZa — 𝐄𝐯𝐦_𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐮 (@EVM_LACHU) December 9, 2020

#vjchithra omg what is going on...... GODD

. — natrajkumar (@kumarmadurai) December 9, 2020

About the actor’s death

Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra died of suicide at the age of 28. The news came as a shock to the TV and movie world. Chithra was often lauded for her acting skills and performance and was known for playing the role of Mullai in the much-acclaimed show Pandian Stores. According to ANI, the actor was reportedly found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai. It is also said that VJ Chithra had finished filming at the EVP film city and had returned to her hotel room at 2:30 am today. She was staying with her fiancé, businessman Hemanth, whom she had been engaged to a couple of months earlier.

