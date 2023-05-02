Alia Bhatt Adds A Touch Of India To Her Spectacular Chanel Bride-inspired Met Gala Look

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision as she walked the MET Gala 2023 red carpet in a white pearl-embedded outfit. After posing for the shutterbugs on the MET red carpet, the actress shared her look from the high fashion night on her social media account. In the post, she described her look and her love for designer Karl Lagerfeld, in honor of whom the MET 2023 exhibition is put in place.

Alia Bhatt MET Gala 2023 look

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share the details of her MET Gala outfit. Talking about the theme of the day and how she embodied Karl Lagerfeld’s popular design elements in her look. Alia mentioned, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

Alia then continued to talk about her designer Prabal Gurung who made her outfit using 1,00,000 made-in-India pearls. Alia wrote, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

Alia Bhatt also revealed details of the accessories that she had donned with her outfit. She mentioned, “A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair.” Finally talking about the white outfit the Raazi actress wrote, “Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED🐱”

Alia Bhatt mentions Choupette in her post

Choupette is Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat. The cat received the coveted invitation to the gala, but could not make it to the event. Alia referred to her cat Edward in the post, who is the same breed as Choupette. She had posed with Edward before leaving for the MET Gala 2023.