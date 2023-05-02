Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Jared Leto, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X Honour Karl Lagerfeld In Unique Ways

Penelope Cruz, Lil Nas X, Jared Leto, Doja Cat and more celebrities paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. The theme of this year's Met was dedicated to Lagerfeld.

Nitish Vashishtha
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway's look was a throwback to the 1990s. She wore a Versace dress, which was crystal-encrusted. She also wore a Bulgari coin necklace. 

Jared Leto
30 Seconds to Mars singer and actor Jared Leto arrived at the Met Gala 2023 dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette. 

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz, one of the co-chairs at the Met Gala 2023, walked the red carpet in a hood sheer gown, which was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel Couture collection. 

Met Gala 2023
The Met Gala 2023 stairs were designed with red and blue designs, while the tent over the stairs was inspired by 18th century French decorative arts which Karl Lagerfeld collected.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat also gave a quirky tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by coming dressed as a cat.

Lil Nas X
Rapper Lil Nas X arrived at the event wearing nothing but glistening silver spray paint and 218,784 Swarovski crystals and pearls. He also wore a Choupette-inspired mask. 

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian paid a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a cream-coloured dress and covering herself with pearls. 

Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope gave a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a 30-foot cape featuring an image of the late fashion icon. 

Rihanna
Rihanna paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a bridal gown that often featured at the end of Chanel fashion shows. Her coat was a nod to the Vintage Fendi Fall collection of 1997. 

Lily Collins
Lily Collins wore a black and white gown at the Met Gala 2023 with Karl Lagerfeld's name imprinted on it. 

