Met Gala 2023: Jared Leto, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X Honour Karl Lagerfeld In Unique Ways

Anne Hathaway's look was a throwback to the 1990s. She wore a Versace dress, which was crystal-encrusted. She also wore a Bulgari coin necklace.
30 Seconds to Mars singer and actor Jared Leto arrived at the Met Gala 2023 dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette.
Penelope Cruz, one of the co-chairs at the Met Gala 2023, walked the red carpet in a hood sheer gown, which was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel Couture collection.
The Met Gala 2023 stairs were designed with red and blue designs, while the tent over the stairs was inspired by 18th century French decorative arts which Karl Lagerfeld collected.
Rapper Lil Nas X arrived at the event wearing nothing but glistening silver spray paint and 218,784 Swarovski crystals and pearls. He also wore a Choupette-inspired mask.
Kim Kardashian paid a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a cream-coloured dress and covering herself with pearls.
Jeremy Pope gave a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a 30-foot cape featuring an image of the late fashion icon.
Rihanna paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a bridal gown that often featured at the end of Chanel fashion shows. Her coat was a nod to the Vintage Fendi Fall collection of 1997.