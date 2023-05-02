Met Gala 2023: Unexpected Guest Steals The Limelight, Netizens Ask 'who Is He?'

An unexpected guest turned up at the red carpet on the Met Gala night in New York City. Before the celebrities paraded their outfits on the iconic stars, paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with the Met's theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a cockroach, came in uninvited. Videos circulating online showed photographers trying to scare the insect off, but to no avail.

Later, it was confirmed that the cockroach was killed. The insect has a life span of six months but it seems like those in New York City live a little less. Memes on social media were floated as the video of photographers messing with the insect on the red carpet went viral. Before getting started with clicking pictures of the celebs, it seemed like the cockroach, which was running around to find a safe escape, also helped the paparazzi warm up.

If that was not enough, after it was confirmed that the cockroach was killed after someone stepped on it, social media was flooded with hilarious tributes. Some even floated memes and suggested that the cockroach was the 'real star' of the Met Gala this year. Check out some of the reactions to the cockroach at the Met Gala red carpet here.

5 years ago we would have had a cockroach from met gala gimmick account going “i was invited bitch” and it would have 100k rts https://t.co/G73R7BWYWd — sybil grimalkin (@joblessthursday) May 2, 2023

I painted the Met Gala cockroach pic.twitter.com/Rtw8x6pPS9 — Travis Chapman (@Travispaints) May 2, 2023

the cockroach on its way to the met gala pic.twitter.com/qKgdR7kLZN — 𝚓𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚍. (@cowboytiddies) May 2, 2023

the cockroach enjoying a meal at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dOZqsWECaG — Patrønus [lll] (@FerPafri) May 2, 2023

rip met gala cockroach, pray for samba pic.twitter.com/FCerlfmtMK — Our Flag Means Death Frames (@ofmdframes) May 2, 2023

Met Gala outfit highlights

As far as wacky is concerned, Met Gala had a few outfits that fit the bill. Jared Leto came dressed as a cat, in honour of Karl Lagerfled's cat Choupette. He removed the cat mask to reveal his face. Doja Cat also purred on the red carpet in a cat outfit. She did not speak to the media but let out a cute meow.