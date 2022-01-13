MGK, Megan Fox Engaged: Engagement Ring, When Did They Start Dating? All You Need To Know

Actor Megan Fox and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently got engaged after almost one and a half years of dating. MGK went down on his one knee to propose to the love of his life. As Megan Fox shared the adorable video of the proposal, she also mentioned how did they meet and how they confirmed to spend all lifetimes together.

Megan Fox and MGK took the internet by storm as they announced their engagement via a beautiful video. In the video, the American rapper could be seen going down on his one knee to propose to his ladylove Fox. MGK wore a black and white coloured striped shirt while Megan Fox stunned in a black dress. Fox was ealier married to Brian Austin. They parted ways after 10 years of marriage in October, 2021.

Sharing the video, Megan Fox mentioned she and MGK met back in July 2020. The actor wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic." She further added how their relationship was also a rollercoaster ride filled with ups and downs. The actor penned, "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him." She further mentioned she said yes to being with MGK not for just this but every life that will follow. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22," she added.

Megan Fox's engagement ring

Machine Gun Kelly surely went the extra mile to pick the perfect ring for his lady love. Taking to his Instagram handle, the rapper shared a closeup of the ring which had not one but two stones. The ring had drop-shaped emerald and diamond. Sharing the closeup video of the ring, MGK wrote, "'yes, in this life and every life' beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022."

Image: Instagram/@meganfox