MI 7 Box Office Collection Day 8: Film Crashes Before Barbie-Oppenheimer Clash

Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1 witnessed a decline in box office collections on the eighth day of its release. The Tom Cruise starrer was released in India on July 12 and received the highest opening in all of the other movies in the franchise. However, the business of the film has seen a steady decline. The upcoming releases Barbie and Oppenheimer are anticipated to further affect the film’s business.

3 things you need to know

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the first part of the two series.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Oppenheimer and Barbie will release in theatres on July 21.

Tom Cruise starrer falls flat but remains highest grossing Hollywood film

After witnessing steep declines on Monday and Tuesday, the movie continued its downward trend on Wednesday as well. As per Sacnilk, the MI: 7 registered a total collection of Rs 4 crores on Wednesday. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 76.85 crores.

(Tom Cruise plays the role of an IMF agent in Mission impossible series | Image: Twitter)

MI: 7 registered a lesser collection than Tuesday at the domestic box office. Even after the declining business, the movie continues to be the highest-grossing Holywood release in India. However, the upcoming Hollywood releases might challenge the film’s status.

The Oppenheimer - Barbie Juggernaut Vs Mission Impossible: 7

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will hit the big screens on coming Friday, July 21. This might affect the Tom Cruise starrer’s run at the box office, simply by virtue of audiences flocking towards the new films. Another factor that might affect the film’s business is all the Imax screens worldwide prebooked for Oppenheimer.

Besides this, bookings figures for both films have shown an audience interest in the titles with more than 1 Lakh tickets for both movies already sold. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Republic Digital, “At least in India, the buzz is more for Oppenheimer because our audience has Christopher Nolan fans. We’ve seen a lot more Nolan movies. The tickets are being sold ten to one between Oppenheimer and Barbie.”