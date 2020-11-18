Michael B Jordan Is Named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive Of 2020'

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as the Sexiest Man Alive 2020 by People magazine. The actor in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel mentioned how it was another way his friends could give 'jabs' to him. Read ahead to know more

Who is the new Sexiest Man Alive?

Jimmy Kimmel started the interview by mentioning that he had predicted Michael might be in the running for 'most prestigious honour available to humankind ... whether President Trump accepts his victory or not'. Michael mentioned that he had been aware that he was in the running for People's Sexiest Man Alive and added that his publicist and manager had rung him up. He also explained that at the same time his PR team had called him, he was in the car with his friends.

Elaborating on the topic, Michale added that for everyone, the title was quite cool but it was just another way his friends could make fun of him. He mentioned - 'But anybody who really knows you, that’s just another way they can give jabs to you'. Jimmy started laughing when he heard the same. Finally, he added that he was very happy to receive the title.

Michael B Jordan's photos

Michael B. Jordan also took to Instagram to post about winning the title. He mentioned in his caption - 'My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby” Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive!'. Many fans responded to the post by confirming that they did think he was the Sexiest Man Alive.

In one of his last posts, fans can see the actor shirtless standing in a desert terrain. His face is covered and he is only sporting cargo pants with sunglasses and a hat. In the next picture, he can be seen sitting down. Many fans added that the actor looked quite good and that they wanted to 'see more such pictures of him'. Take a look at his post:

In another post, he can be seen in a brown jacket. The post is quite aesthetic and the actor looks quite good. Take a look:

